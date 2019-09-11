Watch Megan Thee Stallion Join Maxo Kream in ‘She Live’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with rapper Maxo Kream for a music video for his track “She Live,” off his album Brandon Banks. The video, directed by Omar Jones, takes its inspiration from memorable VH1 reality shows “I Love New York” and “Flavor of Love.”

In the clip, Maxo and Megan both rap about the qualities of their ideal mate as they look at a slew of potential suitors in a giant Hollywood Hills mansion. “I need a baby with some money, big diamonds and ridin’ foreigns,” Megan spits as she investigates her options. “Gucci purse, I pack his pistol, these bitches can get this issue/ He a boss, just like Nino, I need me a Al Pacino.” All the typical reality show tropes occur as the video unfolds, including cat fights, serious abs and confessionals. At the end of the clip, Jones includes a few outtakes during the credits to showcase how they made the video.

Recently Megan Thee Stallion dropped her own music video for single “Hot Girl Summer,” which featured Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign and Juicy J. “Hot Girl Summer” debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Chart in the second week of August. The rapper also recently teamed with Quavo and City Girls for “Pastor,” which appears on Quality Control’s Control the Streets, Volume 2 compilation.