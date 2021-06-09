Hear Megan Thee Stallion Join Marshmello on ‘Bad Bitches’

Marshmello has dropped a new single, “Bad Bitches,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti. The high-energy club track samples crowd banter from one of the rapper’s live shows.

The song is the third single to emerge from Marshmello’s upcoming fourth album Shockwave, out June 11th. Last month, the DJ teamed up with The Jonas Brothers for “Leave Before You Love Me,” which they performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

“Bad Bitches” comes ahead of Megan Thee Stallion’s highly-anticipated new solo single “Thot Shit,” set to drop Friday. It marks her first new music since her debut album, Good News, arrived last November.

The rapper teased the new single by referencing her alter ego Tina Snow, writing on Twitter “Tina Snow is back” along with a short video.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform at several music festivals this summer, including Rolling Loud Miami, Afro Nation Portugal, Bonnaroo and Parklife. Rolling Loud Miami is set for July 23rd to 25th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida after being rescheduled due to the pandemic.