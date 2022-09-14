Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma Top Lineup for Inaugural LA3C Festival

Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma will take the stage at the first LA3C festival, a new culture and creativity event from Rolling Stone’s parent company Penske Media Corporation.

The two-day event will take place on Dec. 10 and 11 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Megan Thee Stallion will headline the first night, while Maluma will headline night two. Additional performers include K-pop stars Seventeen and Snoop Dogg.

Along with music, LA3C — a shorthand for “Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture and Creativity — will also feature some of the city’s best food and visual art. The festival is also partnering with two local non-profits, Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent. Additional performances, as well as participating artists and chefs, as well as other programming details, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for LA3C are on sale now via the festival’s website. Attendees must be aged 21 or older. (LA3C was first announced last year, but the event was ultimately postponed due to concerns over Covid-19.)

“I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity,” PMC CEO and founder, Jay Penske, said in a statement. “We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

Juan Mora, LA3C’s chief executive, added, “It is an honor and privilege to build this festival. We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

While LA3C is PMC’s first festival of its own, it’s not the company’s first foray into the live event space. P-MRC — the joint venture between Penske Media and MRC — acquired a 50 percent stake in South by Southwest back in 2021. Earlier this year Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the downtown Las Vegas festival, Life is Beautiful.