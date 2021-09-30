Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma Team Up for ‘Crazy Family’

Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma and Rock Mafia have joined forces for a lively new single, “Crazy Family,” which appears on the soundtrack to The Addams Family 2.

It’s the latest collaboration from Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared on a remix of BTS’ disco-pop hit “Butter” in August. The rapper has also recently dropped several freestyles, including “Tuned In Freestyle,” a flow that addresses her haters and pays homage to some Pokémon characters.

“Tuned In Freestyle” followed the rapper’s “Outta Town Freestyle,” which showcased her rapping sensibilities with a similar in-studio visual. The release of “Thot Shit” in June, her first new solo single of the year, prompted the return of her alter ego Tina Snow and arrived with Aube Perrie-directed visual where Megan took revenge on a politician.

While the hip hop megastar released her debut studio album Good News last November, she has since kept busy collaborating with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat, Marshmello, DJ Khaled, Maroon 5 and more.

The Addams Family 2 arrives in theaters and on-demand October 1st. It features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler and Snoop Dogg. The film’s soundtrack will also be released on October 1st.