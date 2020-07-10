Megan Thee Stallion Vogues for ‘Savage’ Performance During ‘Legendary’ Finale

Megan Thee Stallion took to the Legendary floor during the HBO Max ballroom competition’s first season finale. The Houston rapper performed her hit song “Savage” with help from the talented contestants from the show.

Dubbed “our avenging angel” by the show’s host/MC Dashaun Wesley, Thee Stallion took the stage in giant white angel wings and a beaded, sparkling bodysuit. Joining her were Chise Ninja, Sattva Ninja, Honey Balenciaga and Dremon Cooper, who competed on the show’s first season as parts of their respective houses. During a remixed breakdown of the song, the rapper joined the seasoned vogue performers to show off some new moves of her own.

Megan Thee Stallion joined ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado, stylist Law Roach, and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil as a judge on Legendary. Earlier this year, she released her EP Suga, which featured “Savage.” The song was a TikTok hit, inspiring its own popular dance, before getting the remix treatment from Beyoncé.