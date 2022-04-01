 Grammys 2022: Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove to Present - Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove Tapped to Present at 2022 Grammys

Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Bonnie Raitt, and Ludacris will also appear at this year’s show

Jon Blistein

Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove.

Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, and Questlove will serve as presenters at the 2022 Grammys, taking place this Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas.

The presenter lineup also includes previous Grammy winners Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban. Two previous Grammy nominees, Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne, will also appear at the show, as will Jared Leto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Anthony Mackie.

Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, and Questlove are all nominated for Grammys this year. Megan Thee Stallion notched two nominations, one for Best Rap Performance for “Thot Shit,” and another for her contributions to Lil Nas X’s Album of the Year-nominated LP Montero. Questlove’s Summer of Soul — fresh off its Best Documentary Oscar win — will compete for Best Music Film, while Joni Mitchell’s Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years received a nod for Best Historical Album (Mitchell is also being honored before the Grammys as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year gala).

The Grammys have already laid out a packed performance lineup for this year’s show. Artists taking the stage include this year’s most-nominated performer, Jon Batiste, as well as the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, and BTS. A tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is reportedly in the works, while there will also be a special “In Memoriam” tribute to Stephen Sondheim featuring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.

