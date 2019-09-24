Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Welcome ‘Hot Girl Fall’

Hot girl summer is officially over, which means we can now celebrate the dawning of “Hot Girl Fall.” Megan Thee Stallion appeared on The Tonight Show to herald the changing of the seasons alongside host Jimmy Fallon in an official music video for their new version of her hit single.

“Ladies, listen up,” Megan intones at the beginning of the clip. “We had our hot girl summer and whoo did we kill it. But now it’s getting a little chilly outside. Well, I’m here to tell you that the weather may be getting cooler, but we’re just heating up.”

Fallon and Megan take turns spitting verses about the dawning of autumn and all it brings as they declare the season “hot girl fall.” This apparently involves getting “lit as hell on the hayride,” eating turkey and wearing matching vests with your dog. There are of course also a lot of colorful leaves, chunky sweaters and pies. The best line: “It’s the season to get cozy with a pumpkin ass beer.”

The song is obviously a riff on Megan Thee Stallion’s summertime single “Hot Girl Summer,” which she dropped in August featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The track, produced by Juicy J, got a pool party-themed music video earlier this month.