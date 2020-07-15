Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Suffered Gunshot Wounds’ From ‘Crime Committed Against Me’

Following rumors that she had been arrested over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion posted a statement on Instagram Wednesday claiming she was shot over the weekend, and briefly elaborated on the incident.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Megan was inside of an SUV alongside singer-rapper Tory Lanez that was pulled over after police received a disturbance call in the early morning. When the vehicle was searched, a concealed firearm was reportedly found and Tory Lanez was arrested and later charged. (A rep for Lanez did not immediately return a request for comment.)

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Megan wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Megan continued. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Representatives for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez declined to comment at this time.