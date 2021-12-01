Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Concert ‘Out of Respect’ for Astroworld Victims

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled an upcoming concert in Houston, Texas “out of respect” for the victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The concert was set to take place on Friday, December 3rd at 713 Music Hall.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” the rapper said in a statement first given to the Houston Chronicle. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The concert was intended to commemorate the opening of 713 Musical Hall, a new venue in Houston, Megan Thee Stallion’s hometown. It was also meant as a celebration of the rapper’s new bachelor’s degree in health administration, which she is set to receive on December 11th from Texas Southern University .

So far hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by Astroworld attendees who say the event left them with injuries and psychological trauma. A new lawsuit was filed last week by the family of John Hilgert. The 14-year-old was one of 10 people killed during a brutal crowd rush during Scott’s Astroworld.

Earlier this week, Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses for nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim to die at Astroworld, was rebuffed by the boy’s family in a heartbreaking letter obtained by Rolling Stone. The families of several other victims have also refused Scott’s offer.