Megan Thee Stallion Portrays Private Investigator in First Episode of ‘Hottieween’

Megan Thee Stallion is a private investigator in pursuit of a gang known as the Fuccbois in the first episode of Hottieween, a web series the rapper produced in collaboration with YouTube Music.

Directed by Teyana Taylor, the first episode, entitled “Love Bites,” marks Megan’s acting debut. Set in Stallion County, the clip opens on a woman making her way down an alley at night where she is cornered by several men. Later, she is discovered dead with a bite on her ankle.

Meanwhile, Megan the P.I. is hanging at a club, grooving to “Hot Girl Summer,” when her sidekick Janine (portrayed by Jay Cole) hits her up to alert her of the murder. Megan suspects the Fuccbois are connected to the crime. Megan inadvertently runs into Archimedes (played by rapper Dave East) in the club, who flirts with her under the guise of helping her with her investigation.

As the pair hook up later to ostensibly glean information from one another, Megan discovers Archimedes may be part of the very mysterious gang she is hunting. However, by then, it may be too late for her to escape.