Watch Megan Thee Stallion Host Star-Studded Pool Party in New ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion brings thee heat to a pumped-up pool party that goes nonstop day into night during her new “Hot Girl Summer” video. The track won an MTV Video Music Award (for Best Power Anthem) a week before the video even dropped. The rapper performed the song as well as “Cash Shit” during the MTV VMAs pre-show on August 26th

In the new clip, social media star Jaimesha Thomas struggles to find the ideal Hot Girl Summer outfit and attitude to bring with her to the “hottest pool party of the summer.” She settles on a cowboy hat and long-sleeved paisley blouse before practicing her twerking skills and squats in the mirror. At the Stallion-hosted party, song collaborators Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign as well as track producer Juicy J dance and “drive the boat” (drink alcohol straight from the bottle). Thomas’ outfit transforms into a bright neon version, more appropriate for the festivities. Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and Lala Anthony are among the other attendees.

“Hot Girl Summer” debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Chart in the second week of August. She also recently teamed with Quavo and City Girls for “Pastor,” which appears on Quality Control’s Control the Streets, Volume 2 compilation.