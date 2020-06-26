Megan Thee Stallion Samples N.W.A in New Song ‘Girls in the Hood’

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped new song, “Girls in the Hood.” The track interpolates Eazy-E and N.W.A’s classic 1987 song “Boyz-n-the-Hood.”

“I’m a hot girl, I do hot shit … ” she raps on the hook. “I don’t text quick, ’cause I ain’t thirsty/These bitches mad, mad, they wanna hurt me.” She also puts her own spin on Eazy-E’s original lyrics: “‘Cause the girls in the hood are always hard/Ever since 16 I’ve been having a job/Knowing nothing in life, but I gotta get rich/You could check the throwback pics, I’ve been that bitch.”

Megan teased the song earlier in the day with a clip on Instagram. She’s seen twerking alone in a striped sundress, capturing the vibes that befit the “Hot Girl Summer” singer’s reigning season.

“Girls in the Hood” is the rapper’s fourth single of the year, following “Diamonds” with Normani from the Birds of Prey soundtrack, “Freak” with Tyga and “B.I.T.C.H.” She released her third EP, Suga, in March, which features “Savage”; the song’s remix featuring Beyoncé hit Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 Songs Chart in May.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion joined hundreds of artists and other music industry professionals in signing a police reform open letter urging New York state to repeal statute 50-A, which shields police disciplinary records from public view.