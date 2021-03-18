Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Folklore,’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ See Big Post-Grammys Sales Boost

The March 14th Grammys telecast, which Rolling Stone declared the best Grammys ever, was full of show-stopping performances, surprising wins, and broken records. Many artists had huge nights, with Megan Thee Stallion taking home three awards (including Best New Artist), Taylor Swift breaking the record for the most Album of the Year wins for a female artist, and Harry Styles winning his first Grammy. Just how much of an impact does winning these awards have on an artist’s sales and streams?

Digital album sales and song sales for the majority of artists saw the biggest percent increase on Sunday, the day of the awards show, when compared to Saturday. The momentum of the Grammys carried over into Monday’s sales, but usually not eclipsing Sunday’s sales. On-demand audio streams told a different story, with the Grammys boost seen on Monday as compared to Sunday.

Taylor Swift:

Digital album sales across her entire catalog increased 131% comparing Sunday to Saturday, and an additional 12% comparing Monday to Sunday.

comparing Sunday to Saturday, and an additional comparing Monday to Sunday. Specifically, digital album sales of her Album of the Year winner Folklore saw a 236% boost Sunday compared to Saturday, an additional 32% increase Monday compared to Sunday, and a 64% boost in streams Monday compared to Sunday.

boost Sunday compared to Saturday, an additional increase Monday compared to Sunday, and a boost in streams Monday compared to Sunday. While “Cardigan” and “Exile” saw big boosts in song sales and streams, it was “August” that increased the most, with a 92% increase in streams Monday compared to Sunday, and a 4,600% increase in song sales Sunday compared to Saturday.

Dua Lipa:

“Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” saw 122% and 148% increases in song sales Sunday compared to Saturday, and Future Nostalgia, which won Best Pop Vocal Album, saw a 233% increase in digital album sales Sunday compared to Saturday. Streams remained relatively neutral.

Megan Thee Stallion:

Digital album sales across her entire catalog increased 178 % Sunday compared to Saturday, with overall song sales increasing 99 % Sunday compared to Saturday and remaining high on Monday.

% Sunday compared to Saturday, with overall song sales increasing % Sunday compared to Saturday and remaining high on Monday. “Savage,” which won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, saw a 513% song sale increase Sunday compared to Saturday, with sales remaining high on Monday.

H.E.R:

“I Can’t Breathe,” which won Song of the Year, saw an 89% increase in streams Sunday compared to Saturday, and an additional 142% increase in streams Monday compared to Sunday. It also saw a huge 6,771% increase in song sales Sunday compared to Saturday.

Harry Styles:

“Watermelon Sugar,” which opened the broadcast and won Best Pop Solo Performance, saw a 1,027% increase in song sales Sunday compared to Saturday. Fine Line saw a 368% increase in digital album sales Sunday compared to Saturday, both sales remaining high on Monday.

Billie Eilish:

“Everything I Wanted,” which won Record of the Year, saw a 32% increase in streams Monday compared to Sunday, while her overall digital album sales and song sales increased 79% and 98% on Sunday compared to Saturday. “No Time To Die” saw a 22% increase in streams Monday compared to Sunday.

Some other winners and nominees who saw notable boosts in streams and sales: