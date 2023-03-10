Megan Thee Stallion Is Headed Home for Her First Concert of 2023

Megan Thee Stallion will return to the stage for the first time this year with a special homecoming show in Houston.

The rapper will headline the AT&T Block Party on March 31, the first day of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. The three-day event, March 31 through April 2, is being held at Houston’s Discovery Green park in conjunction with the Men’s Final Four weekend.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” Megan said in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Day two of the festival will feature performances from Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers, while day three will boast Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton. Fans can register for free tickets to the festival via the NCAA website.

For Meg, the show will not only mark her first live appearance of the year, but also be her first show in Houston since a pre-pandemic set at Astroworld in 2019. She was scheduled to perform a hometown show in Dec. 2021 but decided to call off that gig out of respect for the victims of that year’s Astroworld tragedy, which had occurred a few weeks prior.

Megan Thee Stallion is coming off a banner 2022 that included a major Coachella set, the arrival of her second studio album, Traumazine, and a rather remarkable Rolling Stone cover story (if we may say so, ourselves). The year, however, ended with Meg in court, as Tory Lanez was tried for — and eventually found guilty of — shooting Megan in the foot during an altercation in July 2020. Lanez will be sentenced in April.