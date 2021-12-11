Watch Megan Thee Stallion Receive Her Degree at College Graduation Ceremony

Megan Thee Stallion became Megan Thee Graduate Saturday as the rapper received her bachelor’s degree in health administration at the Texas Southern University commencement ceremony.

Wearing her bedazzled graduate hat — “Real Hot Girl Sh*t,” it read — “Megan Pete” was greeted by cheers when she was called onto the stage to receive get degree from TSU president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young:

“TSU is proud of @TheeStallion and all 843 graduates whose individual stories encourage and inspire others to pursue greatness,” the university tweeted Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona added, “You’re graduating. Congratulations, you worked so hard for this. So proud of you. Texas is proud of you. The country is proud of you. This secretary is proud of you.”

In addition to graduating, Megan Thee Stallion also established The Megan Fund, a scholarship to “help other TSU students cross the finish line at graduation, just like Megan.”

Despite her mega-stardom, Megan Thee Stallion opted to pursue her degree as a tribute to her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 from brain cancer. “I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People in 2020. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

The rapper gave an update on her studies earlier this summer — a summer where she headlined numerous music festivals — and encouraged her fans to pursue both their dreams and higher eduction.

“My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU,” she tweeted at the time. “Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time.”