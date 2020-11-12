 Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album 'Good News' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next At Work With Jeanine McLean-Williams, the Music Manager Hell-Bent on Finding R&B's Future Stars
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Details Debut Album ‘Good News’

Rapper will release highly anticipated project November 20th

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
MORRISON, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion will release her debut album, Good News, Friday, November 20th.

The rapper began teasing the release on social media Wednesday, November 11th, then confirmed it with an Instagram post on the 12th, which featured what looks like the album’s cover art.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!” Megan wrote in the caption. “Through this rough ass year, we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said, my official album Good News is dropping November 20th. Preorder will be available tonight.”

Good News will be Meg’s proper debut studio album following a string of mixtapes and EPs, the most recent of which, Suga, was released in March. That project featured Megan’s smash “Savage” — which also got a remix featuring Beyoncé — and since then she’s followed it up with tracks like “Girls in the Hood” and “Don’t Stop.” Over the summer, she also scored another huge hit when she joined Cardi B on “WAP.”

At the end of October, Megan teased her debut album during an interview with NPR, saying: “I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans. I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.