 Houston Mayor Declares May 2 'Megan Thee Stallion Day' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Winning Time' Recap: The Fast-Break Lakers Slow Down to Say Goodbye
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Key to Houston in Honor of ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’

The date coincides with the shared birthdays of the rapper’s late mother and grandmother

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion has officially received her own hot girl holiday: Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner handed her the key to the city this past weekend and declared May 2 to be Megan Thee Stallion Day. The date is in part a tribute to her late mother, as it was her birthday.

​​“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON, TX,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Mayor Sylvester Turner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown.”

Turner said, per the local news: “Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities. She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

Related Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting in Emotional 'CBS Mornings' Interview
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Still That Bitch' on New Single 'Plan B'

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs

The honor marks the rapper’s second grand return to the city in the past six months. In December, the Grammy-winner stopped in at Texas Southern University in Houston for her long-awaited graduation; Megan completed her Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration by taking up to five classes at a time while becoming one of the hottest names in hip-hop. Following the ceremony, the university established a scholarship fund in her name.

“The most challenging thing about college was definitely staying motivated to finish because I was going through so many things and sometimes I’ll just be like, ‘Man, forget all this. I just want to go hide in the corner. I’m stressed,’” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “But I still kept my mom and my grandmother at the back of my mind. Before they passed away, they saw me going to college and they were really hard on me about finishing college, so I was like, you know what? I’m not just doing it for myself, I’m doing it for them too. I want them to be so proud.”

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.