Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Reenact ‘Toy Story’ in ‘Cry Baby’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has released a video for her Good News track “Cry Baby,” featuring DaBaby. Directed by Colin Tilley, the very silly visual pays homage to the Toy Story films, particularly the Al’s Toy Barn toy store scenes from Toy Story 2.

The clip starts off with the toy store clerk, played by Instagram comedian BlameItOnKway, play-acting an argument between two Barbie dolls before closing up shop. With the store empty, all of the toys — played by Megan, DaBaby, and dozens and dozens of dancers — come to life. Megan rocks a number of toy-inspired looks, including a yellow racetrack jumpsuit, a pink Barbie doll bikini with blue flowers, and a floral hula girl outfit.

Megan Thee Stallion released Good News, her debut studio album, back in November 2020, following her extended play Suga from earlier in the year. She recently released a dance remix of the album’s lead single “Body,” and she also joined Doja Cat for a remix of Ariana Grande’s song “34+35.” The rapper is up for four Grammy Awards this year, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé. She was also TikTok’s most popular artist in 2020.