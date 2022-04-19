 Watch WeChat Attempt to Censor Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella - Rolling Stone
Not Even a Floating Black Box Could Stop Chinese Users From Watching Megan Thee Stallion Shake Ass

There’s truly no way of stopping Meg from showing off her body-ody-ody

megan thee stallion coachellamegan thee stallion coachella

Skyler Barberio for Rolling Stone

Someone at WeChat had a difficult time keeping Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella performance PG during China’s live stream of the festival. After the rapper appeared on the festival’s main stage Saturday night, users shared footage of WeChat’s attempt to cover up Meg and her dancers’ booties with a floating black box. And girl, they really tried.

Footage from WeChat showed how the social media site floated a black box around manually in an attempt to cover up Meg’s ass, her set’s protagonist. When the camera panned to show Megan and her accompanying dancers during “WAP,” the floating box frantically jumped from side to side making it unclear what exactly they were trying to block. “It’s either his first day or his last day,” commented on user on TikTok. “They struggling,” added another. “Which part of are they even trying to censor?” wrote a third.

One Twitter user pointed out that viewers were changing up the lyrics to “WAP” to “Wet Ass Puxi,” in reference to the Shanghai district currently on lockdown due to a surge in Covid cases.

Megan Thee Stallion took the Coachella Stage on Saturday night for 17 songs, including four from her Good News LP. After teasing a new track (seemingly dissing Tory Lanez) titled “To Whom the Fuck It May Concern,” Megan closed off her set performing “Sweetest Pie,” her track with Dua Lipa, “Savage,” and “Hot Girl Summer.”

In This Article: Censorship, China, Coachella, Megan Thee Stallion

