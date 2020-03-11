Megan Thee Stallion Directs Herself in ‘Captain Hook’ Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a music video for her track “Captain Hook,” directed by the rapper herself.

The clip Megan is in the studio, penning lyrics on a notepad, before she hits the vocal booth to spit some of the lyrics aloud. While rapping in the booth, Megan twerks and dances and the studio turns into a party. On the fast-talking song, she celebrates herself, singing, “I’m a hot girl, don’t try it at home/ I wear the sh*t that be showing my thong/ I like to drink and I like to have sex/ I f*ck the n*ggas thats cutting the checks.”

“Captain Hook” comes off the rapper’s new EP Suga, which dropped earlier this month. The nine-song EP also includes single “B.I.T.C.H.,” released earlier this year. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Normani on the track “Diamonds,” featured on the soundtrack to the new Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, also recently sued her own record label. A Texas judge granted the rapper a temporary restraining order against her label, 1501 Entertainment, after she filed suit against them alleging that the contract she had signed with the label when she was 20 was “not only entirely unconscionable, but ridiculously so. She claimed the contract put the label in a position to “literally do nothing, while at the same time taking for themselves the vast majority of Pete’s income from all sources.”