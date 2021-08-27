Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS on Buoyant ‘Butter’ Remix

Megan Thee Stallion hopped on the remix of BTS’ disco-pop hit “Butter,” contributing a breezy, end-rhyme heavy verse that namedrops Stevie Wonder and Hubba Bubba gum. “Smooth like cocoa butter/My drip more than a puddle,” she raps. “They know that I’m the wave/Take over every summer.”

BTS originally released “Butter” — which was co-written by RM, Jenna Andrews, and Ron Perry, among others — back in May. It’s become a global hit on streaming services, with more than 500 million streams on Spotify alone; it also cracked the Top 15 at pop radio in the U.S. BTS released three remixes of “Butter” in June — “hotter,” “sweeter,” and “cooler” versions — before Megan Thee Stallion’s rendition arrived.

While the rapping on the “Butter” remix is lighthearted, the song did not come out without some controversy. Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was blocking the release of the track.

She filed documents in Texas court asking for ​​“emergency relief … to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled,” according to Variety. The rapper’s team argued that “if [Megan Thee Stallion] is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage.”

The Texas court sided with Megan Thee Stallion, noting that her label has “recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of [her] new music.” Megan Thee Stallion previously sued 1501 Entertainment in 2020, alleging it was preventing her from releasing the Suga EP.