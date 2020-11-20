 Watch Megan Thee Stallion's New 'Body' Video - Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Body’ Positivity in New Video

Rapper dropped the track and visual in tandem with the release of Good News debut LP

Megan Thee Stallion has released the new video for “Body.” The single appears on her debut studio album, Good News; both dropped at midnight on Thursday.

She premiered the visual during YouTube Original’s weekly series, Released. During the show, she discussed embracing “all body shapes” and how the video represents a lot of strong women. “Got some sexy bodies in the video,” the rapper said, describing the clip on Instagram prior to its release. In the Colin Tilley-directed clip, she delivers on that promise. She and a group of women confidently groove on a futuristic set and on a spotlit stage.

“The category is body/Look at the way it’s sitting,” she raps. “That ratio so out of control, that waist, that ass, them titties/If I were me and I woulda seen myself/I would have bought me a drink, took me home.”

The track follows her previously released Good News singles,  “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug as well as her remix of “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. The 17-song set also includes collaborations with DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion is slated to premiere a new song during the American Music Awards, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. She garnered five nominations this year.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Megan Thee Stallion

