 Megan Thee Stallion Talks 'Body' Challenge on 'Late Show With Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Elle King Moves on From Heartbreak in 'Another You' Performance Video
Home Music Music News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘Body’ Challenge on ‘Late Show With Colbert’

Rapper released her new album Good News last month

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Megan Thee Stallion had a quick guest appearance on Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, talking about her hit single “Body” and the subsequent dance challenge that’s taken over the internet.

The rapper said the inspiration for the song drew from her own experience of learning to love herself while isolating in her home. “In the beginning of quarantine, I definitely gained the quarantine 15,” she said. “And I was literally in the living room, looking at myself like, ‘Wow, girl, you have really done it — what are you even eating, why are you baking so much, how many honeybuns can we eat?’ I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘You know what? You look good, though. We should dance about it.'”

After writing all the verses to the song, Megan said the “body-ody-ody” hook again came from just dancing in the mirror and looking at herself. “It’s about people just celebrating their bodies,” she added.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion reached the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time, thanks to the success of “Body” and her new album, Good News. She released both on November 20th, along with a video for “Body” that featured Taraji P. Henson.

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Megan Thee Stallion

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.