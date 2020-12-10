Megan Thee Stallion Talks ‘Body’ Challenge on ‘Late Show With Colbert’

Megan Thee Stallion had a quick guest appearance on Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert, talking about her hit single “Body” and the subsequent dance challenge that’s taken over the internet.

The rapper said the inspiration for the song drew from her own experience of learning to love herself while isolating in her home. “In the beginning of quarantine, I definitely gained the quarantine 15,” she said. “And I was literally in the living room, looking at myself like, ‘Wow, girl, you have really done it — what are you even eating, why are you baking so much, how many honeybuns can we eat?’ I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘You know what? You look good, though. We should dance about it.'”

After writing all the verses to the song, Megan said the “body-ody-ody” hook again came from just dancing in the mirror and looking at herself. “It’s about people just celebrating their bodies,” she added.

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion reached the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time, thanks to the success of “Body” and her new album, Good News. She released both on November 20th, along with a video for “Body” that featured Taraji P. Henson.