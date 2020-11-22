Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Body’ at the 2020 AMAs, Gives a Nod to ‘Tiger King’

Days after releasing her new album Good News, Megan Thee Stallion debuted a live performance of “Body” at the 2020 American Music Awards Sunday.

The bedazzled rapper performed the track walking down a set of stairs, dropping lines about body positivity while nodding to Tiger King: “I’m present whеn I’m absent, speakin’ when I’m not thеre/All them bitches scary cats, I call ’em Carole Baskins.”

Megan was among the most nominated artists at the AMAs this year, picking up five nods, including New Artist of the Year. She also earned two looks in the Collaboration of the Year category — one for “WAP” with Cardi B, the other for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé — and was nominated for Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-hop) and Favorite Song (Rap/Hip-hop) for “WAP.”

Good News includes the diss track “Shots Fired.” The new LP follows a string of mixtapes and EPs, the most recent of which, Suga, was released in March. The album boasts an array of big collaborations including tracks with DaBaby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug.