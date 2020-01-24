Megan Thee Stallion commands respect on new song “B.I.T.C.H.” The new single will appear on her upcoming studio album, Suga. The rapper, who teased the track last week via Instagram, dropped it at midnight on Thursday.

On the new song, which samples Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez on Me 1996 song “Ratha Be Ya Nigga,” the rapper relays that she won’t suffer any flak, commanding respect for keeping it real. “I’d rather be a B.I.T.C.H., ’cause that’s what you gonna call me when I’m trippin’ anyway/You know you can’t control me, baby,” she declares in the chorus. “You need a real one in your life/Them bitches ain’t gonna give it to you right/Why you wanna play with me/You know I’m undefeated.”

Her official debut album is named after her next persona, “Suga,” whom she described as being “besties with [alter ego] Tina Snow… It’s a big problem,” in a statement. While the Houston rapper has not announced the release date for her new record, she has revealed it will feature work with Kehlani, alongside other collaborations that will be announced soon.

“B.I.T.C.H.” follows the release of “Diamonds,” Megan’s collaboration with Normani, which will appear on the upcoming soundtrack Birds of Prey: the Album.