Megan Thee Stallion Takes Over 2021 BET Awards With ‘Thot Shit,’ ‘I Did It’ Performances

Megan Thee Stallion dominated the 2021 BET Awards, winning multiple awards, performing her new single “Thot Shit,” and then hopping on stage again for a rendition of the DJ Khaled collaboration, “I Did It.”

For her performance of “Thot Shit,” Meg put her bars first and didn’t bother with any pyrotechnics or over-elaborate staging. Instead, there was a visual of a black diamond spinning on a screen behind her as Meg delivered an effortlessly breathless performance of the song while busting out a bit of choreography with her troupe of back-up dancers as well.

Megan took the stage again later in the show during a massive medley. The performance opened with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who first performed their new song, “Hats Off,” then linked up with DJ Khaled for “Every Chance I Get.” DJ Khaled then stuck around as the opening notes to Derek and the Dominos’ “Layla” played, and then Meg, H.E.R., Lil Baby and DaBaby came out to perform “I Did It.”

Megan Thee Stallion also won the most awards at the 2021 BET Awards, picking up four trophies. She and Cardi B split Video of the Year and Best Collaboration for “WAP,” while Meg won Best Female Hip Hop Artist and her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé won the Viewers’ Choice Award.