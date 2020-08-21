 Megan Thee Stallion Announces Paid Livestream Performance - Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Paid Livestream Concert

Livestream news follows similar announcement from Lil Uzi Vert

Ethan Millman

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Lil Weezyana 2019 at UNO Lakefront Arena on September 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform her first paid virtual concert next Saturday, charging $15 a ticket. Live Nation is producing the show.

Megan Thee Stallion announced her first-ever virtual concert performance Friday, set to livestream Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. EST.

Pricing her tickets at $15, Megan is the latest in a growing list of prominent artists who have begun to adopt a paid livestreaming model as the ongoing pandemic has stalled live touring. It’ll be Meg’s first performance since launching two of this year’s biggest hits, “WAP” with Cardi B and “Savage” later featuring Beyoncé, which both topped Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart.

The concert comes at a tumultuous time for the Houston rapper, who is recovering after getting shot in the feet in Los Angeles while in the car with fellow rapper Torey Lanez in July. After remaining relatively quiet about the details of the event, Megan named Lanez as the shooter on Instagram Live on Thursday evening. A representative for Lanez didn’t respond immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

This is the second Roc Nation-repped rapper in as many days to announce a paid livestream performance; Lil Uzi Vert announced on Wednesday that he’d do his own paid streaming performance Thursday, August 27. Concert promoter giant Live Nation is producing both of the shows. Choreographer JaQuel Knight — who worked with Beyoncé on many notable dances including “Single Ladies” and “Formation” — is creative director on the livestream.

While still a very new and developing platform, paid livestreams have proven a potentially lucrative model for artists who can draw in enough fans. Major international artists like BTS have grossed millions of dollars in ticket sales from paid shows, while some popular indie acts like Waxahatchee have made enough money in a few livestreamed shows to make up for losses from their axed tours.

