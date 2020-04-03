 Megadeth to Livestream 2018 Festival Gig Via Knotfest Video Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Bill Withers: 10 Essential Songs Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Megadeth to Livestream 2018 Festival Gig Via Knotfest Video Series

“In the words of Corey Taylor: Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
US band Megadeth performs on stage at the Resurrection Fest 2018 in Viveiro, northern Spain, 13 July 2018.Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain - 13 Jul 2018

Megadeth will livestream their 2018 set at Spain’s Resurrection Festival Friday as part of a weekly series presented by Slipknot's Knotfest.

Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Megadeth will livestream their 2018 set at Spain’s Resurrection Festival Friday as part of a weekly series presented by Slipknot’s Knotfest.

The heavy metal band’s Dave Mustaine will provide a video introduction prior to the livestream — taking place 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST at Knotfest.com — with bassist Dave Ellefson sitting in for a Q&A live chat throughout the entirety of the performance.

Megadeth will also offer exclusive merchandise — with a Megadeth face mask included in each purchase — during the stream, with a percentage of income from sales donated toward COVID-19 related charities.

“The many Knotfest events worldwide — Knotfest Festivals, Knotfest Roadshow Tours, and Knotfest At Sea — have one purpose, which is to celebrate our community of loud music, art, and culture — together,” Knotfest said in a statement. “When we are unable to physically come together to do this, for the sake of the common health and safety of all — Knotfest is keeping the celebration going with these weekly live performances.”

The Knotfest streaming series kicked off last week with a Lamb of God gig; bands like Metallica and Phish have similarly turned to their video archives in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of Knotfest Japan and threatens this summer’s Knotfest Roadshow.

“In the words of Corey Taylor: Take care of yourselves, and take care of each other,” the fest added.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Megadeth, Slipknot

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.