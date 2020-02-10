Megadeth, Lamb of God Plot Sprawling Co-Headlining Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God will team up for a massive co-headlining North American tour this year.

The 55-date trek will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12th at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1st at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2nd at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13th at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

In addition to Megadeth and Lamb of God, the tour will boast opening sets from Trivium and In Flames.

Tickets will go on sale on February 14th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation (on-sale times may differ for certain cities, as noted below). Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from February 11th at 10 a.m. local time through February 13th at 10 p.m. local time. VIP packages for all four artists on the tour will also be available.

The tour marks Megadeth’s first North American run since 2017 and follows Dave Mustaine’s diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer. Mustaine was diagnosed right as Megadeth was recording their new album, and at a recent show in London, he said he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy treatments but has since been ruled “100 percent” cancer-free.

While Megadeth has not offered any updates on their as-yet-untitled 16th album, Mustaine is prepping a new book about the band’s seminal 1990 LP, Rust in Peace. Mustaine co-wrote the book, Building the Perfect Beast, with Joel Selvin, and it’s set to arrive September 8th.

As for Lamb of God, last week they ended a five-year hiatus with a new song, “Checkmate.” The track will appear on the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which will arrive on May 8th.

Megadeth and Lamb of God Tour Dates

June 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

June 26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION

July 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

July 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (on sale at 12 p.m. local time)

July 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

October 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

October 9 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

October 11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

October 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

October 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

October 23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

October 24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

October 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

October 28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Armory

October 31 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)

November 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

November 3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

November 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

November 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

November 11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

November 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center