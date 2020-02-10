Megadeth, Lamb of God Plot Sprawling Co-Headlining Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God will team up for a massive co-headlining North American tour this year.
The 55-date trek will be split into two legs, the first of which kicks off June 12th at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1st at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run launches October 2nd at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through November 13th at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.
In addition to Megadeth and Lamb of God, the tour will boast opening sets from Trivium and In Flames.
Tickets will go on sale on February 14th at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation (on-sale times may differ for certain cities, as noted below). Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from February 11th at 10 a.m. local time through February 13th at 10 p.m. local time. VIP packages for all four artists on the tour will also be available.
The tour marks Megadeth’s first North American run since 2017 and follows Dave Mustaine’s diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer. Mustaine was diagnosed right as Megadeth was recording their new album, and at a recent show in London, he said he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy treatments but has since been ruled “100 percent” cancer-free.
While Megadeth has not offered any updates on their as-yet-untitled 16th album, Mustaine is prepping a new book about the band’s seminal 1990 LP, Rust in Peace. Mustaine co-wrote the book, Building the Perfect Beast, with Joel Selvin, and it’s set to arrive September 8th.
As for Lamb of God, last week they ended a five-year hiatus with a new song, “Checkmate.” The track will appear on the band’s upcoming self-titled album, which will arrive on May 8th.
Megadeth and Lamb of God Tour Dates
June 12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
June 26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)
June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 2 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION
July 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)
July 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)
July 16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 18 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (on sale at 12 p.m. local time)
July 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
July 23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August 1 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
October 2 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 6 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
October 7 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
October 9 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
October 11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
October 14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
October 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
October 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
October 23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
October 24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
October 27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
October 28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
October 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Armory
October 31 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (on sale at 11 a.m. local time)
November 2 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
November 3 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
November 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
November 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
November 10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
November 11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
November 13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center