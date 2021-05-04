Megadeth, Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled ‘Metal Tour of the Year’

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the rescheduled dates for their Metal Tour of the Year, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two bands will kick off their route in Austin, Texas, on August 20th, and will tour the U.S. and Canada with a final show in Quebec City on October 2nd. Special guests Trivium and In Flames will act as openers.

“Can you hear the sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon?” Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do not want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

The Metal Tour of the Year will be Megadeth’s first North American tour since 2017 and marks Mustaine’s return to the stage following his battle with and recovery from throat cancer in 2019. The tour will also mark Lamb of God’s first live performances since the release of their new self-titled album in 2020.

“It’s been far too long since we got to do our thing — by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors — the whole damn enchilada,” Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe said. “All of us. Together. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together — I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, and In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be insane…”

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time at Live Nation.

Megadeth/Lamb of God Metal Tour of the Year 2021 Dates

August 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 21 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 22 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

August 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

August 31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

September 1 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 2 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

September 4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 5 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 9 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

September 11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival

September 12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 13 – Boston, NY @ Leader Bank Pavilion

September 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

September 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 24 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

September 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

September 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

October 1 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 2 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron