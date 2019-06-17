Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Due to the diagnosis, Megadeth will cancel most of their upcoming 2019 concert.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun,” Mustaine announced in an Instagram post.

While the heavy metal act’s upcoming trek will largely be canceled as Mustaine undergoes treatment – check out Megadeth’s tour page for updates – the recently announced Megacruise from October 13th to 19th would still depart as scheduled, “and the band will be a part of it in some form,” Mustaine wrote.

Megadeth will also continue working in the studio on their follow-up album to 2016’s Euphoria.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more,” Mustaine added. “I’ll keep everyone posted.”