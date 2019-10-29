Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine to Sell Guitars, Music Gear From Throughout Career

Over 150 items of music gear from Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine’s career – including signature guitars, amps, pedals and more instruments used onstage and in the recording studio – will soon be available to fans via the Reverb.com marketplace.

“When you’ve been playing and touring for as long as I have, you tend to amass quite a collection of gear. They’re great instruments and they represent more than 40 years of playing, but I’ve got more than I could possibly use myself,” Mustaine said of the sale.

“I owe so much to my fans. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t even have all this gear. I’d rather give it back to them than let it sit and collect dust.” The Official Dave Mustaine Reverb Shop opens November 4th.

The sale includes over 20 of Mustaine’s signature guitars – like the “Holy Grail” V (#1 of only 33 made) and his Zero Korina (#10 of 50 made) – as well as the band’s stage-used Akai MPC1000 drum machine, a drum kit featuring Peace Sells-era artwork and dozens more music gear from his personal collection, with many of the items also autographed by Mustaine.

“I have a lot, a lot, a lot of gear. I’ve got a lot of double-neck guitars, I’ve got a lot of prototype stuff. I’ve got absolutely killer collector’s item stuff for the right guy,” Mustaine added. “For me, my job is to put everything I can into this guitar so that when it gets put into somebody else’s hands, I can say ‘This is the guitar that wrote ‘Holy Wars.’”

Mustaine is the latest artist to sell their instruments on Reverb: In recent years, Green Day teamed with the marketplace to sell over 100 career-spanning musical items, while Linkin Park, Mastodon and Moby (who sold his record collection) have also employed Reverb to clear out their inventory.

The Megadeth singer, who in June revealed he is battling throat cancer before a “very positive” prognosis in September, said of the sale, “When I die, I don’t want a guitar in my coffin. Some of these guys want to be buried with stuff—I don’t want to die. I want to live forever.”