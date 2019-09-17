Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Gives Cancer Update: ‘My Doctors Are Very Positive’

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says he’s recovering well after revealing his cancer diagnosis in June. “I’m almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress,” he wrote in a message on the band’s website. “I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!”

Mustaine reported that his physicians will evaluate his condition over the next few weeks and added that he’s looking forward to the band’s inaugural “Megacruise,” which will depart from Los Angeles on October 13th on a round-trip voyage to San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. “Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!” the singer and guitarist wrote.

Megadeth canceled most of its live dates earlier this year following Mustaine’s diagnosis, though they kept the Megacruise on their calendar. “The band will be a part of it in some form,” Mustaine vowed at the time he learned he had throat cancer. Along with the cruise, Megadeth has run of European dates booked for January and February.

Mustaine announced his diagnosis via Instagram on June 17th. “I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer,” he said. “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.” In the meantime, Megadeth continued work on their follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Read Dave Mustaine’s full statement:

I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I’m almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress. I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

Over the next few weeks my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise! We can’t wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let’s make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific!

See you all very soon.

Dave