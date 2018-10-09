Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament to Headline ‘Megacruise’ Next Year

Continuing the past decade’s trend of heavy-metal sea voyages, Megadeth will headline their first-ever Megacruise next fall. The maiden voyage will also feature performances by Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion of Conformity and Armored Saint. Other artists who will perform include DevilDriver, Metal Church and a solo set by Rob Zombie guitarist John 5. The boat will depart from Los Angeles on October 13th, 2019 and visit San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico before returning to L.A. on the 18th.

“One [band] I’m super excited about is Armored Saint,” Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine told radio host Full Metal Jackie, according to Blabbermouth. “Of course, they’re not headlining ­– there’s several other bands that are above them on the bill – but they’re there. … We wanted something that people would stop thinking about, ‘How do we have the most successful “this”?’, and, ‘How do we make the most money “that”?’ Well, how about you treat the fans with dignity and respect and you give them their money’s worth, you know?”

The cruise will also offer “artist photo experiences,” Q&As with the bands, beer tastings, instrument clinics, “morning coffee jams” a charity auction, a cornhole tournament and “Megadeth themed events,” among other happenings. Prices range from $800 to $4,899. Full details are on the Megacruise website.

Earlier this year, Megadeth marked their 35th anniversary by reissuing their debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business … and Business Is Good. In addition to the original album, it featured live recordings from Mustaine’s personal collection and the group’s original three-song demo. “I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all,” Mustaine said in a statement at the time.