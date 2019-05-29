×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Octavia Spencer Is a Twisted Treat in 'Ma' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Megadeth to Reissue Three Albums, Including Rare Led Zeppelin Cover

United Abominations, Endgame, TH1RT3EN all to be rereleased in July

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
MegadethHellFest Music Festival, Clisson, France - 24 Jun 2018

Vianney Le Caer/REX/Shutterstock

Thrash metal band Megadeth will be reissuing three of their late-era albums this summer. The Grammy-winning group, who have been recording for 36 years, will be re-releasing three records from later in their career in July: United Abominations (2007), Endgame (2009) and TH1RT3EN (2011).

United Abominations and Endgame will include full remasters by producer Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon). All three albums will feature several never-before-heard bonus tracks, including a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Out on the Tiles” (on the CD version of United Abominations), a live recording of “Washington Is Next!” (CD version of Endgame) and a live version of “Public Enemy No. 1” (CD version of TH1RT3EN).

Related

Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden, in New YorkBilly Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018
Watch Billy Joel Perform Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham
The Eternal Revenue Stream of Led Zeppelin

Members of Megadeth recently performed at the premiere of Murder in the Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story, with members of Testament as part of the supergroup Metal Allegiance. They were also scheduled to open for Ozzy Osbourne on his North America summer tour, which has been postponed due to injury.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad