Megadeth to Reissue Three Albums, Including Rare Led Zeppelin Cover

Thrash metal band Megadeth will be reissuing three of their late-era albums this summer. The Grammy-winning group, who have been recording for 36 years, will be re-releasing three records from later in their career in July: United Abominations (2007), Endgame (2009) and TH1RT3EN (2011).

United Abominations and Endgame will include full remasters by producer Ted Jensen (Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon). All three albums will feature several never-before-heard bonus tracks, including a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Out on the Tiles” (on the CD version of United Abominations), a live recording of “Washington Is Next!” (CD version of Endgame) and a live version of “Public Enemy No. 1” (CD version of TH1RT3EN).

Members of Megadeth recently performed at the premiere of Murder in the Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story, with members of Testament as part of the supergroup Metal Allegiance. They were also scheduled to open for Ozzy Osbourne on his North America summer tour, which has been postponed due to injury.