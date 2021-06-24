Meg Myers Taps K.Flay for an Industrial Remix of ‘The Underground’

Singer-songwriter Meg Myers has enlisted K.Flay for a new remix of her song, “The Underground.”

K.Flay’s remix pares back some of the maximalist heroics of the original as she crafts a more industrial arrangement that packs plenty of punch thanks to a crunchy guitar riff and booming drums.

“I was really happy to collaborate with K.Flay,” Myers said in a statement. “I love the vulnerability, freedom and raw power in the way she expresses herself creatively. It also really warmed my heart when she gave me her Pedialyte after the last show we played together. Her industrial goth interpretation of my song is so fun and sensual.”

K.Flay added, “I’ve been a fan of Meg’s for a while, so I loved working on this remix,. I wanted to take the song to a heavy, almost goth space. I kept thinking about this notion of ‘The Underground,’ and what it looked like, what it meant, how it sounded. That sensory exploration was my inspiration.”

“The Underground” originally appeared on Myers’ 2020 EP, Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 the Disco, which was released last November alongside another EP, I’d Like 2 Go Home Now. Myers has a handful of festival dates scheduled for September, including sets at BottleRock in Napa, California, Riot Fest in Chicago and Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento. Additional tour dates will be announced soon.