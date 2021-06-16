Meet Me @ the Altar Preview ‘Model Citizen’ EP With New Song ‘Feel a Thing’

Rising pop-punk outfit Meet Me @ the Altar have released a new song, “Feel a Thing,” which will appear on their forthcoming EP, Model Citizen, out August 13th via Fueled by Ramen.

“Feel a Thing” is a blistering track filled with flurries of double-kick drum hits and crunchy guitar riffs. ‘I’ve been holding my breath,” singer Edith Johnson belts on the memorable hook, “To keep in all that’s left/I should be hurting/But I can’t feel a thing.”

The track also arrives with a music video that alternates between footage of Meet Me @ the Altar performing in a buzzing arcade, and eye-popping animated sequences that find the band in the middle of an epic, dragon-slaying journey.

Model Citizen marks Meet Me @ the Altar’s first release since signing to Fueled by Ramen last year, and it follows their self-released 2019 EP, Bigger Than Me. “These are absolutely our best songs to date,” the band said in a statement. “Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

Along with releasing Model Citizen, Meet Me @ the Altar will spend much of the summer and fall on the road. The group will support Coheed and Cambria and the Used on their upcoming trek, which launches in August, while in early October they’ll play a handful of dates with Nothing, Nowhere, before joining All Time Low later that month.

Model Citizen Tracklist

1. “Feel a Thing”

2. “Mapped Out”

3. “Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”

4. “Now or Never”

5. “Never Gonna Change”

6. “Wake Up”