Meek Mill Goes Through the Stages of ‘Trauma’ In Powerful New Video

Meek Mill paints a bleak and vivid picture of the traumatic life experiences he’s traversed in the powerful new video for “Trauma.” The track is a highlight from the rapper’s recently released fourth studio album, Championships.

In the clip, Meek is seen both as a child and as an adult. His childhood self sits next to a photo of his deceased father as he pens a letter to him. He also appears in the present, reflecting on his experiences, from tragic deaths to court and prison, in a mirror. Flashbacks of street life populated with drugs, money, gambling and police busts are interspersed throughout.

“I just won/ I was on a corner with the reefa/ And they got us warring for our freedom,” he raps on the building, emotive hook. “See my brother blood on the pavement/ How you wake up in the morning feeling evil?/Uh, trauma/ When them drugs got a hold of your momma/ And the judge got a hold on your father/ Go to school, bullet holes in your locker.”

The “Trauma” visual follows his previously released “Intro” video from his Number One bowing album. Meek Mill will embark on his North American The Motivation Tour in support of Championships beginning on February 18th at the Fillmore in Miami, Florida.