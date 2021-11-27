 Meek Mill to Share Final 'Dreamchasers' Mixtape as NFT - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Meek Mill to Share Final ‘Dreamchasers’ Mixtape as NFT

The fifth and final installment in the series will also be the first time the rapper goes the NFT route

Reporter

Meek Mill performs during his Expensive Pain show at Madison Square Garden.

Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

Meek Mill is set to release his final Dreamchasers mixtape — the fifth installment in his series — as an NFT.

The Philly rapper revealed he would be taking this approach with his work for the first time via Instagram.

“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022,” he wrote while jamming out to the music. He also added that fans “can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”

Though Meek doesn’t explain what his “loyalty club” is, it could possibly mean perks for his fans.

Meek released the last mixtape in the Dreamchasers series back in 2014 with DC4. The announcement of a new installment comes just a little more than a month following the release of his fifth LP Expensive Pain, which was the MC’s first album since 2018’s Championships.

In the interim, he shared a handful of EPs and singles like last year’s Quarantine Pack and his 2020 singles “Letter to Nipsey” (with Roddy Ricch), the Justin Timberlake-assisted “Believe” and “Otherside of America.”

In This Article: Meek Mill, NFT

Rolling Stone
