Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DaBaby Lead 2020 Roots Picnic

Meek Mill, Summer Walker and DaBaby are among the acts slated for this year’s Roots Picnic, to be held May 30th at The Mann Center at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.

The Roots will put on a curated set, “The Roots Present SOUL,” featuring Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild. The group’s Black Thought will lead a “live mixtape” that features Wu Tang Clan’s Ghostface and Raekwon, plus the Buffalo hip-hop trio Griselda. Live episodes of four podcasts — Questlove Supreme, CRWN with Elliott Wilson, Around the Way Curls, and The Read — will also take place at a special stage. Other Picnic performers include Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Meshell Ndegeocello and Thundercat. The full lineup can be found here.

Now in its 13th year, the Roots Picnic has carved out a niche for itself thanks its unique and well-curated lineups. Past performers include The Weeknd, Usher, Future, Vampire Weekend, and The War On Drugs. “Always a highlight of the year, The Roots Picnic continues to grow and solidify itself as a cornerstone of Philadelphia culture,” Roots manager and Live Nation Urban President Shawn Gee said in a statement. “This year we are presenting a few special collaborative sets, one specifically with the Roots celebrating R&B music, with some legendary artists. Personally, I am excited that Meek Mill will grace the Roots Picnic stage this year, as this is the only major event in our hometown that he hasn’t played yet. We are also excited to be back at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park and looking forward to another great year.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at noon.