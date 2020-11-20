 Watch Meek Mill's New 'Pain Away' Video With Lil Durk - Rolling Stone
Watch Meek Mill’s New ‘Pain Away’ Video With Lil Durk

Philly rapper also drops surprise new EP Quarantine Pack

Meek Mill dropped his surprise new EP Quarantine Pack on streaming services at midnight Friday and with it a video for his new song “Pain Away” featuring Lil Durk.

“I just hope this money take the pain away/And I’ve been tryna save my money for a rainy day,” Meek says on the chorus, “But I just bought that Rolls truck to take the pain away/And all these diamonds give me confidence/Don’t judge my pain if you don’t know the shit that I’m against.”

The four-song Quarantine Pack marks Mill’s collection of new music since his 2018 album Championships. Earlier this year, amid the George Floyd protests, the rapper dropped his single “Otherside of America,” which tackled racial inequality and sampled a Donald Trump speech.

Mill also recently appeared in the film Charm City Kings, which premiered at Sundance and was released in October via HBO Max.

Quarantine Pack Tracklist
1. “Middle of It” feat. Vory
2. “Pain Away” feat. Lil Durk
3. “GTA” feat. 42Dugg
4. “Think It’s a Game” feat. Vory

