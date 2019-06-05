Watch Meek Mill’s Powerful ‘Oodles O’Noodles Babies’ Video

Meek Mill shared a powerful new video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” a harrowing cut off the rapper’s 2018 LP Championships. While Meek Mill doesn’t appear in the new video, the Will Ngo-directed visual captures the heavy imagery of the rapper’s lyrics about growing up as one of the titular “Oodles o’ Noodles babies.”

“It’s the conditions in which you plant your seeds that determine how they will grow,” a title card reads before the video opens in August 2006 with a young boy at the stove, cooking his own dinner. The drama unfolds around him. That boy’s father is later implicated in a robbery and sent to prison.

In present day, the boy from 2006 is now also a father, with his own son cooking the Oodles O’Noodles while his father is trapped into the same cycle. In one poignant moment, the father from 2006 passes an orange jumpsuit to his now-grown son. “It’s your turn son,” a subtitle reads.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office successfully appealed the Pennsylvania Superior Court for a new hearing that could lead to a court overturning Meek Mill’s 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges. The controversial judge presiding over that case will also be replaced.