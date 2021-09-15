 Meek Mill Preps New Album 'Expensive Pain' - Rolling Stone
Meek Mill Announces New Album ‘Expensive Pain’ With Vice-Filled Album Art

Rapper’s first studio effort since 2018’s Championships will arrive in October

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

meek mill new album expensive pain

Meek Mill

Miller Mobley

Meek Mill is set to release his fifth album, Expensive Pain, on October 1st.

The Philadelphia rapper announced the album and shared the artwork, which was created from an original painting by the artist Nina Chanel Abney. A full tracklist wasn’t announced, but the album will include three recent songs: “Sharing Locations,” featuring Lil Durk and Lil Baby, “Blue Notes 2,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and “Flamerz Flow,” which will appear as a bonus track.

Expensive Pain will mark Meek Mill’s first album since 2018’s Championships. In the three years since, however, he’s stayed busy with a string of EPs and standalone singles, including last November’s Quarantine Pack, his 2020 tracks, “Letter to Nipsey” (with Roddy Ricch), “Otherside of America,” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.”

Along with the solo tracks he’s dropped this year, Meek Mill has also dropped a handful of collaborations: “That Go!,” with Young Stoner life, Young Thug and T-Shyne and “Conga” with Leslie Grace and Boi-1da.

