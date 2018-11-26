Meek Mill Details First Post-Prison Trek ‘The Motivation Tour’

Four days before Meek Mill‘s new album Championships arrives, the rapper has announced he will embark on The Motivation Tour in early 2019. The U.S. tour marks Meek Mill’s first full run of dates since his release from prison earlier this year.

The 16-city trek kicks off February 19th at Miami’s Fillmore and runs through March 24th at Atlanta’s Roxy. The Motivation Tour includes a hometown March 15th gig at Philadelphia’s Met.

Tickets for the Motivation Tour will go on sale to Tidal subscribers beginning today at 3 p.m. EST. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, November 30th.

Ahead of Championships‘ release on Friday, Meek Mill will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 28th for a sit-down interview with the television host.

Meek Mill Tour Dates

February 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

February 22 – Dallas, TX @South Side Ballroom

February 23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

March 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

March 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

March 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

March 12 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

March 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

March 19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

March 20 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

March 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

March 23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy