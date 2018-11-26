Meek Mill Details First Post-Prison Trek ‘The Motivation Tour’

Four days before Meek Mill‘s new album Championships arrives, the rapper has announced he will embark on The Motivation Tour in early 2019. The U.S. tour marks Meek Mill’s first full run of dates since his release from prison earlier this year.
The 16-city trek kicks off February 19th at Miami’s Fillmore and runs through March 24th at Atlanta’s Roxy. The Motivation Tour includes a hometown March 15th gig at Philadelphia’s Met.
Tickets for the Motivation Tour will go on sale to Tidal subscribers beginning today at 3 p.m. EST. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, November 30th.
Ahead of Championships‘ release on Friday, Meek Mill will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 28th for a sit-down interview with the television host.
Meek Mill Tour Dates
February 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
February 22 – Dallas, TX @South Side Ballroom
February 23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
February 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
March 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
March 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 8 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
March 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
March 12 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
March 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The MET
March 19 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
March 20 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
March 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
March 23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
