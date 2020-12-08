Watch Meek Mill Celebrate in Stylish ‘Middle of It’ Video

Meek Mill has released a new video for “Middle of It.” The song, featuring Vory, appears on the rapper’s surprise released Quarantine Pack EP, which dropped in November.

Meek Mill self-directed the visual alongside co-directors Lonewolf, Will Ngo and Gio Bandero. The clip finds the rapper celebrating with his crew, where he’s seen flashing wads of cash, hanging out alongside luxury cars, popping champagne and lighting off sparklers, and shooting hoops, among other celebratory moments. The stylish footage is augmented with touches of animation woven alongside photos taken from inside private jets and during other traveling jaunts. It also includes Seventies-themed club scene footage.

“I’m not the leader, but follow the lead,” he raps. “Poppin’ some shit that’s out of your league.”

The video follows Meek Mill’s previously released visual for Quarantine Pack track “Pain Away” featuring Lil Durk, which he dropped in conjunction with the EP. Meek Mill recently appeared in the film Charm City Kings, which premiered at Sundance and was released in October via HBO Max. Over the summer, he released “Other Side of America” in the midst of the protests following the police killing of George Floyd.