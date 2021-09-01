 Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up in 'Blue Notes 2' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Team Up in ‘Blue Notes 2’ Video

The clip was co-directed by Meek Mill and Kid Art

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have dropped a music video for their new joint single, “Blue Notes 2.” The gritty, cinematic video was directed by Meek Mill alongside Kid Art.

In the video, the pair take to the streets on motorcycles and ATVs, rapping as they are chased by police helicopters.

Earlier this year, Meek Mill release a video with his take on Drake and Rick Ross’ hit single “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” The Carters Vision-directed visual found the rapper in his native Philadelphia laying down his version of the Scary Hours 2 track, popping into jewelry stores and motorcycling through the streets of Philly, similarly to in this video.

Meek Mill’s last album was 2018’s Championships, although the rapper has released a string of standalone EPs and singles since then, including his Quarantine Pack, the 2020 single “Otherside of America” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.” While Meek Mill hasn’t announced an upcoming LP, he promised on Twitter in May, “This summer ima terrorize this rap shit.”

Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, teamed up with Trippie Redd in his video for new song “Holy Smokes” in July.

In This Article: Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill

