Watch Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert Perform ‘Blue Notes 2’ on ‘Fallon’

Meek Mill tapped Lil Uzi Vert for a dynamic joint performance of the rapper’s recent track “Blue Notes 2” on The Tonight Show. The pair unveiled the song on a smoke-covered stage, with clips from their music video playing in the background.

“Blue Notes 2” will appear on Meek Mill’s upcoming fifth album, Expensive Pain, out October 1st. The Philadelphia rapper announced the album and shared the artwork, which was created from an original painting by the artist Nina Chanel Abney, earlier this month.

The album will include three recent songs: “Sharing Locations,” featuring Lil Durk and Lil Baby, “Blue Notes 2,” and “Flamerz Flow,” which will appear as a bonus track. The complete tracklisting has yet to be revealed.

Expensive Pain will mark Meek Mill’s first album since 2018’s Championships. In the three years since, however, he’s stayed busy with a string of EPs and standalone singles, including last November’s Quarantine Pack, his 2020 tracks, “Letter to Nipsey” (with Roddy Ricch), “Otherside of America,” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.”

Along with the solo tracks he’s dropped this year, Meek Mill has also dropped a handful of collaborations: “That Go!,” with Young Stoner life, Young Thug and T-Shyne and “Conga” with Leslie Grace and Boi-1da.