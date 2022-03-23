Meek Mill Announces Las Vegas Residency at Drai’s Nightclub

Meek Mill is heading to Las Vegas for a four-night residency hosted at Drai’s Nightclub. The run kicks off April 9 at the multi-level venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

The rapper will return to the stage a few weeks later to perform multiple concerts as part of the Drai’s LIVE Memorial Day weekend lineup. He’ll hit the Nightclub on May 27 and deliver a daytime set at Drai’s Beachclub on May 28. The shows will mark Mill’s first return to Drai’s after he played three New Year’s Eve shows at the nightclub in 2019.

Tickets for the multiple residency dates are available via the Drai’s Nightclub website. Additional dates will be announced soon.

“We are proud to produce residencies at the forefront of music so it’s with great excitement that we welcome back Meek Mill,” Dustin Drai, Vice President of Entertainment, Drai’s Management Group, shared in a statement. “As one of the industry’s best and most powerful live performers, we look forward to welcoming him back to the Drai’s LIVE stage and continuing our great partnership.”

Mill’s Las Vegas residency follows the release of his fifth studio album Expensive Pain, released last fall. The record boasted collaborations with Kehlani, Brent Faiyaz, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more. The LP followed his 2018 full-length, Championships, as well as his 2020 surprise EP, Quarantine Pack.