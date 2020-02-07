 Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake Lift Up Confidence in 'Believe' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Check out Exclusive Photos from MCM at Rolling Stone Live: Miami Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake Hit a Motivational Note With ‘Believe’

Rapper’s new film Charm City Kings premiered at Sundance

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Meek Mill has recruited Justin Timberlake for his new song, “Believe.” The uplifting anthem soundtracks the story of a father and daughter whose relationship is affected by the latter’s time spent in prison.

Meek references his own prison time in his verses: “In a school of failure, we present, perfect attendance/Welfare, baby, we workin’ with what they give us/Made me some commas, judge still gave me a sentence/No period, city girls don’t get scared.”

“This is a special track and I’m grateful I had the opportunity to collaborate with Justin on it,” Meek said in a statement. “We really wanted to send a motivational message that would inspire people to take it to the next level and pursue their dreams. That turnt shit coming soon as well.”

“Meek is at the top of his game right now,” Timberlake said. “The process of creating with him in the studio to help him put what he experienced to music was incredible.”

“Believe” follows Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle, “Letter to Nipsey,” which the pair debuted earlier this year during a Nipsey Hussle tribute medley at the Grammy Awards alongside John Legend, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin and YG.

All proceeds from “Letter to Nipsey” will go to the deceased rapper’s family. Meek Mill will also star in Charm City Kings, the new movie directed by Angel Manuel Soto and co-written by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will open in theaters this April.

Justin Timberlake released his latest album Man of the Woods in 2018. He reprises his role as Branch, co-starring alongside Anna Kendrick, in the upcoming Trolls movie, Trolls World Tour, out April 17th.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.