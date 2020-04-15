 Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Miguel Join COVID-19 Relief All In Challenge - Rolling Stone
Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Miguel Join All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief

Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin’s fundraiser offers “once-in-a-lifetime” fan experiences to feed those in need

Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Miguel have donated "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences to All In Challenge for COVID-19 relief.

Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Miguel are among the artists who have risen to the challenge to donate “once-in-a-lifetime” fan experiences and rare items to raise money to feed those in need amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The All In Challenge, operated by the All In Challenge Foundation, will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feed America and World Central Kitchen.

The brainchild of Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin, he teamed up with Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk to launch the challenge, which features auction items and experience raffles from celebrities in the sports, music and entertainment world.

“We’re launching the ALL-IN Challenge with the goal of uniting the sports, business and entertainment communities to start the largest digital fundraising movement ever by raising tens of millions of dollars or more to help provide food for the growing number of people in need that COVID-19 crisis has created,” Rubin wrote in a post on Instagram. “So I’m challenging every athlete, sports team owner, sports league, artist, celebrity and business titan to go all in with me.”

“To go ALL IN, you need to give away one of your most cherished possessions or create a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience that will be auctioned off at allinchallenge.com,” he added. “And one last rule — you must challenge a few others to do the same.”

Justin Bieber has offered to fly out to sing “One Less Lonely Girl” at the house of the person who garners the winning entry. Meanwhile, Miguel will fly the winner and a guest first class to one of his concerts with VIP treatment that includes hanging out with the artist, five-star hotel accommodations, soundcheck and backstage access and VIP seats. Donations to enter start at $10 for these and several other raffle-style experiences.

Current auction items have opening bids that begin at $500 and go up from there. Meek Mill’s 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom’s opening bid started at $200,000 and is up to $300,000 at press time. Yo Gotti’s donation of his platinum Rolex presidential watch and his personal Prevost/Star Coach tour bus opened at $10,000 and the bid is currently at $46,000. Sports figures — including Magic Johnson, Peyton Manning and Alex Rodriguez — as well as actors like Kevin Hart and Rob Lowe, have donated auction and raffle experiences as well.

 

In This Article: covid-19, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Miguel

